2023: Abuja businessman joins presidential race, reveals causes of insecurity



A young businessman from the Northeast region, Alhaji Adamu Garba, has thrown his hat in the ring for the 2023 presidential race, under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

While expressing interest to run for the presidency Sunday at the popular Katampe Hill in Abuja, Garba said the choice of Katampe Hill as Centre of Nigeria “is to signify to Nigerians that he is not regional jingoist, but rather a complete Nigerian ready to serve the country.”

He said that his coming into the race is to do away with any regional sentiment and to rebuild a united Nigeria devoid of any parochialism, saying he would develop an economic blueprint to make Nigeria truly what it deserves in the world’s economy.

The presidential aspirant described regional divisions in Nigeria as diversionary, “which has further thrown the country into crisis, begetting various wars the country cannot contain”.

Garba said he is that Nigerian coming to provide hope and greater vision the founders of Nigeria had in mind, calling on Nigerians to give him the support for a transformational leadership.