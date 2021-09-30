2023: Abuja Pastor makes prophetic declarations, predicts Jonathan’s comeback

President Goodluck Jonathan rumoured ambition for the 2023 presidential race got a boost recently when an Abuja-based Christian Minister, Pastor Prize Felix Aluko, made a prophectic declaration ahead 2023 elections.

Jonathan who took over power as the President of Nigeria in May 2010 after the death of the then president Umaru Musa Yar’ Adua, contested the 2011 presidential election on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) and won, but lost the 2015 presidential polls to incumbent President Muhammadu Buhari of the All Progressive Congress (APC).

But ahead of the 2023 presidential election, Pastor Prize Aluko, said God has revealed to him clearly that Jonathan will return to Aso Rock as the next Nigerian president in 2023.

Aluko, a senior pastor with The Resurrected Assembly (GROM), Abuja, has however, predicated the actualisation of his prophecy on the condition that, Jonathan must decamped from his present political platform, the PDP and contest election on the ticket of the All Progressive Congress (APC).

Pastor Aluko who made this prophetic declaration in a chat with journalists said; “The Lord has said that his (Jonathan) chapter in the PDP has been closed and a new chapter of his political journey has been opened, not in the PDP, but in APC. That he has to aligned himself with the purpose and will of God for his life to be able to fulfil his presidential mandate.

“God allowed him to move out of the presidential seat for a purpose to be able to train him on the aspect of the things he wanted him to do. Now that God is bringing him back, he will be able to fulfil that purpose.

“That Jonathan should not listen to distractors but that he should move out from their crowd and follow God’s counsel. That the finger of God is pointing at him to become the Nigerian President come 2023. And that can only be fulfilled if he decides to follow the will of God and leave the political party where he is now, and move to the APC.”

Some kinsmen of the former president and other prominent Nigerians are already intensifying pressure on him to contest for the 2023 presidential election.

Speculations are also rife to the effect that the ruling party, the APC is currently wooing the former president to contest the 2023 presidential election under it’s platform.

But the party has come out to deny the existence of such a move. The governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni, who is also the Chairman, APC Caretaker and Extra-Ordinary Convention Planning Committee, made the denial in a statement by Mamman Mohammed, his Director-General, Press and Media Affairs in Abuja.

“It is diversionary to start discussing 2023 election now; we have a sitting president, who is less than two years in his second term in office.

“We are concentrating on the success of his administration,” Mr Buni said.

He said that the visit of some APC Governors to Jonathan was solely to congratulate him on his birthday and to honour him as a former Nigerian leader.

Meanwhile, former President Jonathan’s kinsmen and political allies are reportedly intensifying their moves to woo him into the 2023 presidential race.

Former President Goodluck Jonathan is very eligible to contest the forthcoming 2023 presidential election constitutionally; he is very eligible to contest. However, it is subject to his acceptance; it’s his personal decision to contest or not.

