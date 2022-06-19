2023: Adamawa APC sets up reconciliation committees 

Ahead of 2023 election, the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Adamawa state has set up zonal committees to reconcile aggrieved members of the party across the three senatorial districts, following the recently conducted party primaries.

This was disclosed at the weekend in Yola, at a press conference held at the party state secretariat addressed by the APC state secretary, Dr. Raymond Chidama, during which he congratulated all those who emerged as the party flag bearers for the 2023 election at all levels and urged those who lost out to accept the outcome in good faith and work to deliver the party in the general elections.

“In every contest, there are bound to be some disagreements here and there. The several appeals and some legal proceedings as a protest against the outcomes in few instances are normal democratic processes aimed at attaining transparency, satisfaction and eventually deepening unity,” he said.

Chidamawa also said the party had concluded arrangement to take Adamawa state House of Assembly to court if the House failed to declare the seat of the member representing Mubi North constituency, Hon Shuaibu Musa, who defected from APC to PDP vacant as he did when a PDP member representing Michika constituency, Hon. Joseph Haruna Kwada, defected to APC.

