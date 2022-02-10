2023: Adamawa women declare support for Namdas

As preparstion for the 2023 governorhip election in Adamawa state goes into full gear women under the aegis of Women For Namdas Group have declared their support for frontline governorship aspirant in the state, Hon. Abdulrazak Namdas, who has joined the race on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Coordinator of the women organisation, Hajiya Halima Mohammed-Hayatu, in an interview with journalists, said the lawmaker representing Jada/Ganye/MayoBelwa/Toungo Federal Constituency won women over by choosing them as the first group he consulted in his quest for the governorship ticket of the APC.

Hayatu, who served as the commissioner for women affairs under the Muritala Nyako-led administration in the state, also disclosed that the lawmaker, who chairs the House of Representatives Committee on Army, has displayed a good understanding of the problems facing woman.

According to her, Namdas pledged to invest in girl-child education, women and youth empowerment, healthcare especially the reduction of maternal and infant mortality.

The former commissioner maintained that their preferred candidate would emerge victorious at the APC primary as he was very popular among women and youths, just as he

This is even as he has the support of his people in Adamawa South which is the Senatorial District with the highest number of voters.

“What actually attracted me and other women into joining his campaign team is his simple gesture of recognizing us. When he decided that he wants to contest for the governorship of Adamawa state, the first group of people he met was women.

“He called women from different works of life from the 21 LGs in Adamawa. He addressed us, he told about his ambition and we asked him many questions of which he answered in a way that indicated sincerity.

“His answers to the problems, challenges and aspirations we have as women left us convinced that should he make it into government house, he will keep to his promise and never leave women behind.

“It was at this meeting that most women representing diverse groups from all the LGs decided to throw their weight behind Hon. Namdas. It was at the meeting that women decided that this is the right person to support.

“He mentioned a lot of things that Adamawa women need as mothers, as small scale entrepreneurs, he talked about education for the girl-child and the protection of women and girls.

“He spoke about securing Adamawa state because when there are security problems women and girls are most affected. As chairman of the House Committee on Army he has the knowledge to keep his promise of securing our state,” she disclosed.

On his qualified to run for governor, Hayatu stated that the two-time lawmaker had ample experience, even as he had a good grasp of the developmental challenges facing Adamawa state.

“Hon Abudlrazak Namdas is a seasoned politician and media professional. He started out as Secretary of the Adamawa Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ); he was Chief Press Secretary to Governor Boni Haruna for eight years; he was deputy governorship candidate of the ACN in 2011 during which they came second.

“He later contested for a seat in the House of Representatives where he served as spokesperson of the House and now chairs the Committee on Army.

“In a nutshell, Hon. Namdas has been part of politics and governance since 1999, he understands the issues in Adamawa and Nigeria as a whole. He understands the needs of the electorate, especially the women,” she declared.