2023: ADC ‘ll rescue Nigeria, set for special convention – Nwosu



National chairman of the opposition African Democratic Congress (ADC) Chief Ralph Nwosu, has promised to rescue the country of from the elites “who are neck bent on frustrating the electorate and the masses as a whole.”

To this end, the party said it hold a special convention on the 8th of June in Abeokuta, Ogun state to elect its presidential candidate ahead of 2023 general elections.

Speaking Tuesday in Abuja, during the party’s third presidential aspirants’ Forum themed “Leading Forward with Knowledge-driven Collegiate Presidency”, Chief Nwosu said assured that the convention would make a clear precedence for the country.

“ADC is poised to rescue Nigeria from the elites who are neck bent on frustrating the electorate and the masses as a whole.”

He declared that ADC would not lower “its standards for money-bag politicians who are getting set to use their tactics against the mission of the party.”

Nwosu also appreciated the party’s presidential aspirants for showing their nation building prowess and their willingness to work together as a team, unlike what the Nigerian political structure is used to.

The 12 ADC presidential aspirants at the forum include: Dr. Mani Ibrahim, Hon. Joyce Ogochukwu Nsaka, Dr. Chike Okogwu, Dr Chukwuka Monye, Lady Angela Johnson, Prof Kingsley Moghalu, Hon. Dumebi Kachikwu, Princess Chichi Ojei, Dr. Muhammed Lamido, Bishop Ify-George Oforkansi, Dr. Favour Ayodele and Evang. Dr. Ebiti Ndok Jegede

Other major stakeholders in the party at the forum include: the BOT Chairman, Senator Patricia Akwashiki; BOT Treasurer, Amb. S.M Bamali; other members of BOT: Alhaji Abu Zachari; Barr. Buba Godobe, Hon. Abayomi Runsewe, Barr. Datta Amachree; NWC Members: the National Chairman, Chief Ralphs Okey Nwosu; Dep. National Chairman, Politics, Dr. Bamidele Ajadi; Dep. National Chairman, Ethics, Standards and Values, Barr. Justina Dolapo Abanida; National Secretary, Alhaji Said Baba Abdullahi; National Treasurer, Elder Calvin Irite Alagoa; National Coordinator, Electoral Matters & INEC Liaison; National Organising Secretary, Alhaji Ibrahim Suleiman; National Women Leader, Hon. Mrs. Kyauta Yakubu; National Director of Communications and Programs, Barr. Ifenla Oligbinde; National Youth Leader, Barr. Maurice Ebam; Dep. Youth Leader, Hauwa Yusuf; National Vice Chairman, North East, Alhaji Ibrahim Manzo and National Vice Chairman and South-west, Hon. Razak Eyiowuawi.

