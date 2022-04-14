2023: ADC to organise debate for Moghalu, Monye, 4 other presidential aspirants



The national leadership of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) said it has introduced intra-party debate for all the presidential aspirants seeking the ticket of the party.

The political debate is expected to hold after the Easter celebration in Abuja.

The Presidential aspirants of the ADC include; Prof. Kingsley Moghalu, Chukwuka Monye, Dr. Favour Ayodele, Joyce Ogochukwu Nsaka, Dumebi Kachikwu and Dr. Mani Ibrahim.

Speaking at a stakeholders meeting held at the party’s national secretariat Wednesday, Deputy National Chairman, Strategy, Innovation and Change of the opposition party, Dr. Chike Okogwu, said the purpose of the intra-party debate is to select the best out of the presidential aspirants of the party.

On the insecurity bedeviling Nigeria, Dr. Okogwu promised that his party will put an end to the menace.

He lamented that after seven years in office, the present administration has not found solutions to the challenge of insecurity, stressing that Nigerians are in pains.

“We cannot continue to live and die under the dictates of killers, kidnappers, rapists and sundry criminal groups that have deprived us of our rights to live in peace and security,” he added

He stressed that Nigerians have shed enough tears and blood without appropriate response from those with the responsibility to protect them.

“We cannot continue this way. We cannot continue to put our hope on nothing, in a situation where our children cannot go to school; in a situation that farmers cannot go to their farmlands. Already, we are witnessing a rise in the cost of food items, and how Nigerians, on a daily basis, are going hungry” Dr. Okogwu stated.