2023: ADC to sponsor 300 youth to House of Representatives  

ADCNEWTRYBE, one of the learning platforms of the African Democratic Congress has launched #300Spartans, Wednesday, aimed at shortlisting, screening, selecting and sponsoring 300 Nigerian youth who have the capacity, credibility and character to be responsible leaders.

This was contained in a statement made available by the party’s National Director of Communications and Programmes, Barr. Ifenla Oligbinde, Wednesday.

According to the statement, “Nigerian youths can now enjoy double benefit through the African Democratic Congress. Not only do youths, women and persons with disabilities have free forms in line with the party’s mainstreaming policies, the #300Spartans project will also create an avenue where a uniformed number of credible and capable youths with enough grassroots experience can win seats at the House of Representatives.

“We already have NGOs, CSOs, companies and Individuals who are willing to partner with us for this Project. We will raise over N10 billion to fund these #300Spartans for their campaign and electioneering activities.”

The party said Nigerians have been waiting for such an opportunity to invest in a credible alternative, and it has created such platform through the ADCNEWTRYBE.

“This opportunity is open to youths, women, persons with disabilities and Nigerians in the Diaspora.

“We would also conduct screening at regional level. We are already speaking to people of moral and social standing in the country to serve as our screening panelists. It would be an open and transparent process and no one would be left behind.”

ADC, a third force political party and learning platform which has allocated 35% of elective and appointive positions to youths, women and persons with disabilities,

is expecting over 500,000 application from interested aspirants, as well as volunteers who want to work in different departments of the project.