2023: ADC waives nomination form fees for women, youths, PWDs





Ahead of the 2023 general elections, the African Democratic Congress (ADC), has declared the nomination forms free for women, youths and Persons Living With Disabilities (PWDs), who are vying for elective political offices.

The National Chairman of ADC, Mr. Ralphs Nwosu, in a statement he issued on Wednesday in Abuja, said the move was aimed at encouraging more inclusiveness of women, youths and PWDs in the governance of the country.

He noted that women, youths and PWD represent 75 per cent of the nation’s population, and stressed the need to give them the opportunity to contest elections into political positions.

Nwosu described them as critical stakeholders who with their unique characteristics and capacities are at a vantage position to contribute meaningfully to national development if given the enabling environment.

He noted that since the demography represents a critical mass of the nation’s population, giving them the opportunity to seek elective offices by removing financial inhibitions posed by the high cost of nomination forms in most political parties in the country is ADC’s contribution to the growth of the nation’s democracy and development.

The ADC chairman insisted that the party believes that the development will throw up abundant human talents that otherwise would have been excluded from the governance space for the task of national development.

Nwosu said: “The National leadership of the ADC has resolved to waive the cost of nomination forms for our women, youths and people living with disabilities who wish to partake in the 2023 general elections.

“This gesture is to encourage this critical demographic to seek elective offices to enable them to contribute their abundant talents to uplift the tempo of governance and development in the country.

“The ADC is convinced that the majority of our women, youths and persons living with disabilities are capable and competent to contest elections and participate in governance in the country, hence the need to waive nomination fees to enable them realise their hitherto repressed political aspirations.

“We believe the country will witness tremendous and speedy development if a substantial number of women, youths and PWDs aspire to and attain key political positions at all levels.”