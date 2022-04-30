2023: Adegoke obtains Senate forms, declares ‘I’m the best for Oyo south’

An All Progressives Congress (APC) aspirant for Oyo South Senatorial District Olooye Adegboyega Adegoke on Friday declared that he is the best option for the Senatorial seat come 2023.

Speaking with journalists after obtaining his nomination and expression of interest forms, the APC Chieftain said Oyo South senatorial district being the soul of the state deserves best representation “than what is presently getting”.

Olooye Adegoke who is the Aare-Onibon Balogun of Ibadanland stressed that his aspiration “is borne out of service to the people of the senatorial district and the state as a whole” and that he will emerge victorious both at primary and general elections.

The APC senatorial aspirant said, “This is the first step any serious aspirant must take, this is where we would separate men from the boys. It is a gradual process and movement is improvement. I am quite sure that success is ours by the Grace of Almighty God.

“I am committed to the cause, and with the support and commitment from my people, and our loyalty to the party, I know definitely we are going to succeed and be victorious for the benefit of mankind, development of Oyo south, Oyo state and Nigeria in general.”

Olooye Adegoke added, “As an experienced, passionate and patriotic son of the soil from Ibadan South West, I will deliver the dividend of democracy to the doorsteps of every individual of the senatorial district, Oyo state and the country as I am well equipped with all it takes to turn things around in the right direction. Oyo South deserves better than what we are getting presently.



“Oyo South is the nucleus of Oyo state, it is germane to the state, and I am confident that with my competency, antecedents and experience, I will give Oyo South best representation at the red chamber to improve the fortune of the district and the state as a whole.





