2023: Adopt Osinbajo as APC consensus candidate, group urges Buhari, stakeholders

A group under the aegis of ‘Save Tomorrow 4 Osinbajo 2023″ has urged President Muhammadu Buhari and stakeholders in the All Progressives Congress (APC) to make Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, consensus candidate of the party.

It also requested that the vice president be granted the right of first refusal ahead of the party presidential convention.

At a press conference in Abuja Thursday, the convener of the group, Husseni Yusuff, said Osinbajo was prepared to take charge.

Save Tomorrow 4 Osinbajo 2023 also commended the president for influencing and inspiring the National Assembly to include Section 84 (9) that has to do with consensus candidature in the nomination of candidates by parties into the act.

He added that vice president has demonstrated immense capacity to deliver under pressure adding, “So far, the vice president is well nurtured, best groomed and prepared to take charge on day one.”

The convener noted that :”We are optimistic that President Buhari having inspired that section and in sticking with time-honoured tradition, the party will cause the emergence of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, GCON, to become the consensus candidate of the party in the February 25th 2023 Presidential election.”