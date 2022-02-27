2023: ADP elects new officers in Kwara 

The Action Democratic Party (ADP) weekend held it state congress in Kwara state with 27 new officers of the party emerging through consensus arrangement.

Speaking with reporters at the sideline of the congress which was observed by officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), it’s chaiman, Lukman Adeshina, said the ADP ” is the only credible alternative to the electorates seeking a change in 2023 general election”.

He however, declared that the party will not be a sell out to “money bags” but will field candidates that will contest elections into all elective offices including the governorship, state and national assemblies seats.

“We won’t machant our political party, ADP has come up stay,” he said.

Adesha said the ADP as part of its 3- point agenda” to run an all inclusive goverment, alloted 50 seats for women”.

The chairman said the party has also reseverd some offices for new entrants because it was in talk with two other political parties; the Democratic party and Restoration party who were willing to collapse into the ADP.

He commended president Muhamamdu Buhari for assenting the much awaited electoral act noting that the new act with give credit to the 2023 electoral process.

“The amended electoral act will make electioneering more technical and easier. The era of ballot snatching will also be a thing of the past”, the ADP chaiman said.