2023 AFCON qualifier: CAF approves MKO National Stadium Abuja

The Confederation of African Football, (CAF) has approved that the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja be used for the 2023 AFCON qualifier between Nigeria and Sierra Leone.

This approval puts to an end speculations that the edifice will be barred from hosting international matches in the wake of the crowd disturbances that trailed the second leg of the 2022 World Cup qualifier against Ghana.

FIFA has however ruled that the Nigeria vs Sierra Leone game will be played behind closed doors and also announced a fine of $150,000 on Nigeria for the disturbances after that World Cup qualifier.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

