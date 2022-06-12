2023 AFCON qualifier: Super Eagles arrive Morocco for São Tomé and Principe clash *See kickoff date, time

Nigeria’s Super Eagles early Sunday morning arrived Agadir, Morocco ahead of their 2023 African Cup of Nations group A qualifier against São Tomé and Principe scheduled for Monday June 13, 2022.

Nigeria is in the group alongside Sierra Leone, Guinea Bissau and São Tomé and Principe.

Blueprint gathered that the team coached by a Portuguese Jose Peseiro will train later on Sunday.

Before departure, they trained inside the Moshood Abiola National stadium Abiola Stadium on Saturday.

Nigeria kicked off its qualifying campaign on a winning note after coming from behind to defeat the Leone Stars of Sierra Leone 2-1 on Thursday.

On the other hand, São Tomé and Príncipe were hammered 5-1 by Guinea-Bissau.

The game between São Tomé and Principe’s ‘The Falcons and True Parrots Team’ against The Super Eagles will be played at the Adrar Stadium in Agadir, Morocco on Monday at 2 pm.

