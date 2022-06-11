2023 AFCON qualifier: Super Eagles depart Abuja for Sao Tome and Principe clash

The Super Eagles will jet off to Marrakech, Morocco on Saturday for their 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying matchday two encounter against the Falcons of Sao Tome and Principe.

The Eagles will play away against Sao Tome and Príncipe on Monday, June 13, at their Moroccan makeshift home in Marrakech.

The Super Eagles started their campaign with a nervy 2-1 home win against the Leone Stars of Sierra Leone on Thursday night in Abuja, São Tomé and Principe were hammered 5-1 by Guinea-Bissau.

This is the first time ever the Eagles and São Tomé and Principe will clash

