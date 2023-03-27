2023 AFCON qualifier: ‘Wounded’ Super Eagles seek redemption in Bissau

After failing to fly against all expectations, the Super Eagles of Nigeria are super eager to redeem their image in the reverse fixture of the 2023 AFCON qualifiers against Guinea Bissau on Monday March 27, 2023.

The Super Eagles on Friday lost 0-1 to Guinea Bissau on home soil –a result that left many Nigerians dumfounded and in shock with a visibly NFF president Ibrahim Gusa almost tongue lanshing the players for their lackadaisical approach to the game.

Speaking to our correspondent before departing for Bissau, Everton midfielder, Alex Iwobi admitted that he and his team mates failed to capitalize on the numerous goal scoring chances they created in the match played at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja.

He however added that he was confident that they would beat their opponents convincingly in the next game.

“We tried to play as a team and created so many chances in the game. I think Guinea Bissau probably had only about three opportunities, if you check the stats.

“So, it is one of those games we want to term as ‘bad luck’. We created so many chances, it just wasn’t our day (Friday).

“I am sure if we play them again, we will beat them convincingly,” Iwobi said.

Guinea Bissau currently top Group A of the 2023 AFCON qualifiers, with seven points from three matches, while Nigeria with six points are in the second position.

The Leone Stars of Sierra Leone are in third position with two points, while Sao Tome and Principe are with one point and sit at the bottom of the log.

The top two nations will secure qualification for AFCON in Cote D’Ivoire .

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print

WhatsApp

