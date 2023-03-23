2023 AFCON qualifiers: Peseiro orders Osimhen, Iheanacho to ‘shoot at sight’

Super Eagles gaffer Jose Peseiro has given liberty to his chief marksman Victor Osimhen to shoot Guinea Bissau at sight as both sides face off in AFCON 2023 qualifying match today at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja.

Peseiro told Blueprint Sport last night in Abuja that the Super Eagles are rating to go with all hand on deck to ensure that the team secure the maximum points ahead of the second leg encounter in three days time.

Pereiso is also banking on the likes of Kelechi Iheanacho, inform Simon Moses and Samuel Chukwueze to provide the necessary support for the marksman to make hay with.

“We’re looking forward to the game on Friday. The boys are ready, we’re in high spirit and we will give everything,” said Osimhen, who is the leading scorer in Serie A with 21 goals so far.

“We hope to win and get qualification to the next AFCON.

“I want to contribute with a lot of goals and couple of assists.

“We don’t underrate Guinea Bissau and we will give them their due respect.”

Osimhen with five goals, the former U17 World Cup winner and record goalscorer (with 10 goals) is among the leading marksmen in the qualifying race, and will grab his opportunities with both hands in the two matches against Guinea Bissau in order to put daylight between himself and other contenders.

Coach José Santos Peseiro will surely put his best foot forward in only his third match, with the objective of keeping intact his hundred per cent record in competitive matches.

Goalkeeper Francis Uzoho could start in goal, and there are Semi Ajayi, Bright Osayi-Samuel, Kevin Akpoguma, Kenneth Omeruo, Calvin Bassey, Zaidu Sanusi and Bruno Onyemaechi to pick from for the rearguard, as well as England-based quartet Wilfred Ndidi, Frank Onyeka, Alex Iwobi and Joe Aribo in the middle of the pack.

Captain Ahmed Musa, Kelechi Iheanacho, Samuel Chukwueze, Moses Simon, Ademola Lookman, Terem Moffi and Paul Onuachu are available for the fore sector, as the Eagles aim for all six points that will super-pave their pathway to the finals.

Sierra Leone’s 2-2 draw with Sao Tome and Principe in Agadir, Morocco on Wednesday turned out a boon for the Eagles, as the Leone Stars are stuck on one point after three matches and would no longer be in the contest if Nigeria grab all six points from these two matches.

Coach Baciro Candé, who has led the Djurtus an impressive four points in their previous two games, said on arrival in Nigeria on Wednesday that his boys will play with confidence and invention.

Guinea Bissau have featured in three Africa Cup of Nations finals, making an impressive debut at the 2017 tournament in Gabon.

