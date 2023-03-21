2023 AFCON qualifiers: Super Eagles intensify preparation with 21 players

The Super Eagles Tuesday evening intensified their preparation for Friday’s 2023 AFCON qualifying match with Guinea Bissau at the MKO Abiola Stadium with 21 players under the watchful eyes of Portuguese gaffer, Jose Peseiro.

The heavy downpour witnessed in Abuja did not dampen the morale of the players who are bubbling with excitement ahead of the encounter.

Samuel Chukwueze and Kelechi Iheanacho are the latest birds to hit the camp of the team ahead of the double header against the Djurtus of Guinea-Bissau.

Chukwueze and Iheanacho joined their teammates at the John Woods Hotel base on Tuesday afternoon.

21 players are in the team’s camp in Abuja as at Tuesday evening March 21, 2023.

Two more players; Victor Osimhen and Zaidu Sanusi are still being expected.

Monday March 20 training session is the second one by the team since camp opened.

21 players in camp:

Akpoguma, Aribo, Lookman, Iwobi, Ajayi, Aniagboso, Uzoho, Ndidi, Bameyi, Omeruo, Onyeka, Simon, Onuachu, Osayi, Musa, Moffi, Sochima, Bassey, Onyemaechi, Chukwueze, Iheanacho

Super Eagles is on top of their qualifying group with six points, two points ahead of second-placed Guinea Bissau.

