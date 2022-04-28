2023: Afenifere canvasses for government of national unity

The pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere on Wednesday called for a Government of National Unity in place of the 2023 general elections.

Afenifere made the call in a communiqué issued at the end of its second general meeting held at the country home of the Acting Leader, Chief Ayo Adebanjo, signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Comrade Jared Ajayi.

According to the communiqué, the socio political organisation at the meeting “reviewed the various challenges that Nigeria is facing, particularly the chocking insecurity that is threatening the country very seriously.

“The situation in the country is in a more decisive manner. In view of the seriousness of the situation and considering the fact that the present administration under President Muhammadu Buhari has shown that it is incapable and unwilling to tackle the identified problems, Afenifere hereby strongly advocate for a Government of National Unity,” it said.

Afenifere added, “Such a Government of National Unity is to tackle the insecurity problems and midwife a new Democratic Government.

“Once again, Afenifere is reiterating its position that restructuring of the Nigerian State must take place before the much vaunted elections.

The situation is now so precarious that no part of the country is safe at any time.”

The pan-Yoruba organization also “recommends that states that are ready must be allowed to establish their own Police Forces. The performance of Amotekun Security Network in the South West in conjunction with the Nigerian Police has shown clearly that all the criticisms against State Police are unfounded and self serving.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

