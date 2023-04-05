2023: Again, FG announces fresh public holidays 

The federal government has declared Friday, April 7 and Monday April 10, as public holidays to mark Good Friday and Easter Monday celebration.

The Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, announced this Wednesday in Abuja.

Aregbesola urged Christians to emulate the virtues of sacrifice, togetherness, forgiveness, kindness, love and patience during the celebrations.

He said they were attributes of Jesus Christ as shown in his ministry on earth.

Aregbesola, in a statement by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Dr Shuaib Belgore, called on Christians to use the occasion to pray for Nigeria to overcome the security challenges in parts of the country.

He emphasised that security is everybody’s concern and business, adding: “I therefore urge Nigerians and foreigner’s resident in our country to display a high sense of citizenships and public spiritedness by supporting the efforts of all security agencies in bringing peace and security of lives and property of the citizenry.”

The minister assured that federal government is doing all that is necessary to ensure a peaceful transition of government following the peaceful conduct of elections.

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print

WhatsApp

