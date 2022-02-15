2023: Again, group wants Udom to join presidential race





A socio-political group, the Voluntary National Organising Committee for Peaceful Presidential Election, has called on Akwa Ibom State Governor, Udom Emmanuel, to throw his hat in the ring and contest the presidential election in the country come 2023.

Addressing journalists Tuesday in Abuja, the group revealed that their campaign organisation is fully cognizant of the unpolluted spring of inspiration for Governor Emmanuel to emerge as the flagbearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the next general election.

The chairman of the group, Arch. Akpan Effiong, said that “the campaign organisation holds the vision that the path to a better Nigeria will depend on the emergence of someone like the tried, tested and a successful leader like Akwa Ibom State Governor to rebuild and rejuvenate the nation”.

He said: “The Voluntary National Organizing Committee for Governor Udom Emmanuel Presidential Candidacy wishes to respond to the increasing pressure from across the country, with resounding patriotism, urging the Governor to immediately announce his intention as a 2023 presidential aspirant.

“We, the members of the Voluntary National Organizing Committee, equally share the urgency and the passion of the movement for the popular accomplished Akwa Ibom State Governor to immediately join the 2023 presidential race.

“It is our formidable opinion that the Governor, as a strong believer in the collective principles of democracy, is engaged in extensive consultation before making a public declaration regarding 2023.

“Udom will intensify his outreach at grassroots levels, which the Governor considers as the foundational cradle of democracy and, consequently, ensure the engagement of various strata of the citizenry before making his declaration.

“As a voluntary campaign organisation, we shall, in the interim, continue with the creation of mass awareness of the transformative impact of the Governor’s tenure in Akwa Ibom State.

“Having seen the result of the Governor’s giant strides in the transformation of the education sector, the creation of an industrial, agro-economy, the evolvement of a blue economy with the deep seaport, and the unprecedented success of Ibom Air, we want to see a duplication of such magnificent accomplishments at the national level.”