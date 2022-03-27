2023: Aggrieved members of disbanded parties launch political movement 

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, a political group, the Nigeria Voters’ Assembly (NVA) has said aggrieved members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will soon join the group as a result of maltreatment and disappointment from the leadership of the various political parties.

Speaking during the launch of the political group Sunday in Abuja, National Chairman of NVA, Pst Niyi Dada, said the organisation is made up of the National Rescue Movement (NRM) 2019 presidential candidate, Alhaji Usman Ibrahim, different gubernatorial candidates in the 2019 general elections, national party officials and states party chairmen of different aggrieved political parties willing to contribute their quota to electing credible officials in 2023.

He said: “The aggrieved members of political parties formed this movement for further consolidation of the credibility of party process and sustenance of democracy in Nigeria. In accordance with the relevant provisions of the Electoral Acts, parties are the pillars of democracy and they reflect fundamental political divisions in our society.

“However, many of us are aggrieved with the way many political parties are run in Nigeria. In the coming days, many more people will defect from the APC and PDP to other political parties as a result of not being favoured by the zoning arrangements adopted by different parties.

“The course of unfolding events and history will definitely vindicate us. We wish well for parties and other members who decided to remain in the party based on personal conviction or lack of alternatives. We wish to warn other Nigerian youth to think twice before joining any political party.

“As a group, we will continue to mobilise ourselves by using our national and state structures, so that at the end, we can affiliate with any presidential candidate of our choice that can take Nigerians to the Promised Land.”