2023: Ajanaku opts out of APC Reps primary



A leading All Progressives Congress (APC) House of Representatives aspirant for Ibadan Northwest/Southwest, Chief Rotimi Ajanaku, has raised alarm on the death of democracy in Nigeria.

Chief Ajanaku in a statement he personally signed to announce his withdrawal from the primary election said democracy in Nigeria calls for quick intervention.

The APC chieftain stated that his decision to opt out of the primary election followed unanimous decision among aspirants in the election to suspend the primary as a result of alleged irregularities in the process.

Ajanaku while describing the delegates’ list for the party’s primaries election as fraudulent, said he was angered by the fraudulent practises and lack of internal democracy in Oyo APC.

“I’m highly disappointed with the whole process, imagine a party claiming to be progressive having four different delegates’ lists for the same primary in 21st century,” he said.

He added, “It’s unfortunate and disheartening. On this note, I, Rotimi Ajanakuis is using this medium to inform all my teeming supporters that I am no more interested in the House of Representatives race as a candidate of All Progressives Congress”.

“I appeal to my supporters to remain calm as the next line of action shall be communicated to you in due course.”

