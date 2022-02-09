2023: Akinsiju leads TNA process of choosing responsible leaders

As the 2023 beckons, the Nigeria Agenda advocacy to empower Nigerians to elect responsible political office seekers without the encumbrances of ethnicity and religious biases was inaugurated Monday at the Mambayya House Kano, Kano state.

Speaking at the inauguration, which was witnessed by more than 50 civil society organisations led by the National Prosperity Movement (NPM), Chief Advocate TNA Niyi Akinsiju acknowledged the historical and progressive political antecedent of Kano which informed the choice of the city to host the inaugural edition of the TNA advocacy:

“Indeed, the choice of Kano is the outcome of a rationalisation that was premised, not only on the city’s central positioning in Nigeria’s Northwest geopolitical zone, but more significantly, because of its robust history of citizens’ engagements made manifest in the historical sublimity of the Talakawa political culture and tradition that still define the politics of the city and to a large extent, the politics of the State in contemporary times,” he said.

Akinsiju said: “Kano’s history of citizens’ political activism and ideological pedigree should be adopted by the nation’s mainstream citizenship class as a paradigm of choice in the national effort to identify and elect responsible and accountable political office seekers at all levels of governance.

“History is replete with politicians and peripheral political activists of different hues and characterisations, who, at convenience, and in pursuit of vain political and material gains, routinely verbalise, in vicious excoriation, the challenges and deficiencies of Nigeria’s nationhood and, sometimes, in the most delinquent manners, engaged in brazen revisionism as they fraudulently manoeuvre to manipulate public sentiments with the end to set one group of Nigerians against the others, in mind, with primary intent at securing places and advantages within the nation’s political leadership hemisphere.

He said “while agents of division continued to propagate the erroneous submission that we are not yet a nation in the real sense of nation, the reality is different. The truth of our history is in contradiction to what these subject-matter experts and champions of our national chasms want us to believe in with their scurrilous venting of an alternate reality, as they frivolously argue to indicate that despite our more than 150 years of social and economic interactions as peoples of different tongues and ways of worship within this common geographical space, we are yet to evolve into true nationhood.”