2023: Akpabio declares for presidency, promises to transform Nigeria

The Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, and former governor of Akwa Ibom state, Senator Godswill Akpabio, has Wednesday declared his intention to contest for the office of President of Nigeria, on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Speaking on Wednesday while declaring his intentions before a mammoth crowd at the Ikot Ekpene Township stadium, venue of the declaration, Akpabio said he would not to allow Nigeria sink, adding that he would bring restoration, dignity, respect and total transformation to the country.

He said he would reenact his “uncommon transformation” feat achieved during his eight years of governor and as minority leader in the red chamber as well as minister of the Niger Delta Affairs, if given the opportunity to succeed the President, Mohammadu Buhari (retd.)

Akpabio said as Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, 88 road projects which would have been abandoned if not for the fear of forensic audit initiated by the commission was completed by contractors, saying his wealth of experience as governor and as minister qualifies him for President.

He also stated that even as first time senator to the red Chambers he was elected as the minority leader, a feat he described as “uncommon”

“You have heard a lot of declarations but this one is uncommon. It is not only a message of hope, positive continuity

it is a message of restoration, of your, dignity, respect in the ECOWAS region and beyond.

“I am determined not to let our nation sink but drink from the deep well of experiences I have from service. I seek your nomination to become your President come 2023,” he stated.

The former minority leader and Senator representing Akwa Ibom North West senatorial district in the National Assembly commended the President Muhammadu Buhari for the opportunity to serve as Minister of the Niger Delta Affairs.

“I thank the President for the opportunity given me to make great advances beyond Akwa Ibom State. The President is fighting corruption the way I like corruption to be fought,” he said.

