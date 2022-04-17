2023: Akpanudoedehe promises zero poverty in Akwa Ibom if…

The immediate past National Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator John Akpanudoedehe, weekend, declared his intentions to contest as governor in the forthcoming general elections.

Addressing a mammoth crowd of his supporters during grand reception occasioned to honour him as the former national scribe of the party in Uyo, Akpanudoedehe vowed to end poverty if elected into office.

The governorship hopeful noted that his ambition was people’s driven mission to rescue them from the ‘claws of hunger ‘ bedeviling them due to bad leadership in the state.

“God has given me a special gift. He is sending me to deliver you from poverty. For us to take you out of poverty, we are going to give a 1 million naira grant to 1,000 people per local government,” he said.

Across all the riverine areas, the Senator promised to provide them with modern fishery equipment to enable them to run their businesses independently and smoothly without being enslaved by people with money.

Similarly, the governorship aspirant pledged to build two international markets in Ikot Ekpene and Uyo local government areas as a way to checkmate urban-rural drift.

Akpanudoedehe said he would reactivate Ibom science park initiated during Governor Victor Attah’s era to generate employment and also turn the state into a technological-driven economy.

He commended President Mohammed Buhari, Senate President Ahmed Lawan, and all the APC family at the national level for allowing him to serve the party as the National secretary.

He promised to do his best for the success of the party at the local and national levels.