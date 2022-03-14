2023: Akwa Ibom group begs Akpabio to contest for president

A group under the aegis of the National Transformation Movement has called on Sen. Godswill Akpabio to contest for the office of the president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in the forthcoming 2023 general elections.

The group said having gone through the six geopolitical zones of the country, Akpabio who is a former governor of Akwa Ibom, is a man of capacity that could lead Nigeria to its desired destination.

The position of the group was contained in a communique issued at the of their meeting in Uyo Sunday.

It was jointly signed by Mr. Ubong Idemudo, Mr. Victor Bassey, Mr. Daniel Ime, and Dr. Imo Effiong.

The group said the landmark achievements recorded by Akpabio in his eight years in office as the governor of Akwa Ibom state are still fresh in their memories, adding that if allowed to govern Nigeria, Akpabio would perform even better.

The group in their communiqué said Nigeria needs a president like Akpabio, who is detribalised in all facets of his endeavor and could maximise the agricultural sector to scuttle the menace of food insecurity if voted into power.

“Nigerians are desirous of a man that can restructure international trade policies in favour of a common man in numerous uncommon ways.

“Nigerians are contending for an engine in a man that can design monetary and fiscal policies that will encourage foreign direct investment and in turn create employment using green accounting measures to sustain the green economic environment.

“We are after a man that has the zeal to interpret the root cause of insecurity in Nigeria for effective crisis management for sustainable public order,” the statement said.