2023: Akwa Ibom group debunks alleged hijack of delegates’ list by Gov Emmanuel

The Liberated People for Transparency and Good Representation Forum has described as false the media reports alleging that Governor Udom Emmanuel was planning to hijack adhoc delegates’ list and manipulate the coming Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship primary in the state.

The group said the report was another smear campaign crafted to tarnish the hard-earned reputation of the governor.

The National coordinator of the group, Mr. Enefiok Okon, while addressing newsmen in Uyo on Tuesday, further said, The well-orchestrated fake report was designed to cause panic, and confusion and destabilise the reigning peaceful atmosphere in the party and state.”

Okon who took time to counter the entire write up, explained that the governor has never reached out to the national leaders of the party to seek such ridiculous assistance nor directed the state chapter of the party to embark on such fruitless exercise.

According to him, ”We have it on good authority that a flippant ex-aide of governor Udom Emmanuel from Uyo local government area currently on the payroll of Senator Bassey Albert told his audience that his new principal is set to make the state ungovernable.

“According to information at our disposal, the ex-aide who is notorious for working against his benefactors told some politicians in Uyo that they will also destabilise the party and set it against the people by cooking up spurious and damaging allegations against the party leaders in the state.

”It is also in the public domain that the leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party in Akwa Ibom state has not only received but had severally assured the people of level playing ground for all aspirants.”

However, according to the group known for championing transparency in governance, “Senator Bassey Albert has over time shown disdain for peace and his desperation to clinch the coveted governorship position in the state through fair or crooked means has seen him supervise the formation of Akwa ubokabasi defenders a group of idle youths assembled for ”special assignments”, before their formation, a group of hatchet writers fully equipped to be churning out daily falsehood and sheer blackmails have earlier been inaugurated and unleashed on the state authority to cause disharmony.”

The group coordinator highlighted that Governor Udom Emmanuel has refused to be distracted from his completion agenda programme while his succession agenda remains on course too.

He maintained that “no amount of blackmail or negative propaganda will stop a man whose time has come stressing that Pastor Umo Eno remains God’s gift to Akwa Ibom people to lead the state to higher glory from 2023.

“Pastor Umo Eno’s choice has united Akwa Ibom people more and his endorsement and support massively. Akwa Ibom people want the best and Pastor Umo Eno remains the best.”