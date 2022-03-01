2023: Akwa Ibom youth leaders warn Gov. Emmanuel against imposition of candidate 

The Youth Leaders of Itu/Ibiono Ibom Forum in Akwa Ibom has cautioned Governor Udom Emmanuel against imposition of candidate during the 2023 gubernatorial elections in the state.

Mr Bassey Etim, Leader of the youth leaders from the Itu/Ibiono Ibom federal constituency in a press conference on Tuesday in Uyo said that the Governor should allow the people of the state to choose who is their governor.

Etim said the youth frowned at the situation the governor used the apparatus of government to choose his preferred successor in the Government House, which belongs to all Akwa Ibom people.

“We the Youth Leaders of Itu/Ibiono Ibom Federal Constituency state as follows; That the governor, Mr Udom Gabriel Emmanuel should allow the people of the state – the men, the women, the youths and indeed generality of qualified voting populace of Akwa Ibomites to choose who becomes their next governor.

“This would be in sync with the governor’s principle as he particular expressed in 2019 general elections that “no single person can choose who to lead the state and who not to lead,” Etim said.

Etim, however, said the governor has the right to support whosoever person he wished to support.

He said it was unfair for the governor to coerce, appointees or political office holders with threats of sanction for failing to support his preferred candidate.

He warned that imposition of candidate in any disguise would being existence of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Akwa Ibom to an end.

Etim said the governor should respect the zoning principle to ensure justice, equity and good conscience by ensuring that Itu/Ibiono Ibom federal constituency produce governor in 2023.

He said Governor Emmanuel should separate and distinguish his official position from his personal and private capacity by imposing a person or aspirant on Akwa Ibom people.

Etim said the governor should not spent the state resources for his preferred candidate for consultation

“That His Excellency be democratic in his approach towards supporting his preferred candidate by separating and distinguishing his official position from his personal and private capacity in influencing and or imposing a person or aspirant on the state.

“To this extent, we pray that His Excellency refrain from using state resources for a person as against the corporate and cooperate interest of the state,” he said.