2023: Ali-Modu Sheriff disassociates himself fron campaign posters for presidency



Former governor of Borno state, Senator Alimodu Sheriff, has disassociated himself from campaign posters in some part of the country suggesting that he is in the race for the presidency in 2023.

A statement released Monday in Abuja, by the Director, Media and Publicity of Alimodu Sheriff Campaign Organisation, Alhaji Babandede Isa, said if Ali-Modu Sheriff wants to contest the presidency in 2023, he would be bold to tell Nigerians of his intention and seek their support without going through the back door or doing so by proxy.

“It has come to the notice of Senator Ali-Modu Sheriff, a former two-term governor of Borno state that a serving Senator has again started his propaganda war against his person, insinuating and making up infantile aligations against him.

“This is especially with regards to a campaign poster in circulation purporting that Sheriff is runing for the presidency in 2023 with a popular politician from the South South and the allegations that he is into arms deals.

“We are fully aware that the serving Senator who was also a former governor of Borno is behind such propaganda.

“We, therefore, warn that he stopped all such negative propaganda war against the respected Senator Ali-Modu Sheriff forthwith, else we will be forced to take legal actions against him and his co-travellers.

“Sen. Ali-Modu Sheriff disassociates himself from the campaign posters currently in circulation in parts of the country and any form of arms dealing.

“The public should disregard the allegations because there is no iota of truth in it, it should be seen as efforts of a mischief maker trying to insinuate what is not correct.”

