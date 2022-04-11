2023: Allow me complete my tenure, Bindow begs co-contestants, voters

Former governor of Adamawa state, Bindow Umaru Jibrilla, has formerly declared his intention to vie for the gubernatorial seat of state on the platform of All Progressives Congress (APC), calling on the people of the state to forgive him for the mistakes made during his tenure as governor.

The ex governor pleaded that they should allow him complete his 8-year tenure like other governors in the state.

Bindow made public declaration of his intention Monday when he stormed the state APC secretariat Yola to interface with the state party executives and other stakeholders.

He further called on all party stakeholders to prevail on other contestants to step down to enable him complete his tenure noting that, all those seeking for the seat were eminently qualified.

He, however, said there was the need for them to bury their ambition for now and rally round his candidature in the overall interest of the party saying that what the party need at this time is unity of purpose.

According to him, despite his shortcoming as governor he has constructed over 350 roads, bridges and executed so many development projects that improved the living conditions of the people of Adamawa state.

He said he would sustain and improve upon them if given another opportunity in 2023.

The former governor in the spirit of Ramadan also said he forgave those who have offended him in one way or the other, vowing to take over the funding of the party and sponsoring of the party’s candidates at all levels if he emerged as the party flag bearer in 2023.