2023: Alternative Mega Party for formal launch March 8 – Scribe

The Alternative Mega party of the Third Force movement under the umbrella of the National Consultative Front, NCFront will be formally launched on March 8, 2022 in Abuja.

This was made known in Ibadan by the National Secretary of NCFront and convener of the Third Force Movement of Nigeria, Sir Olawale Okunniyi, while speaking at the inauguration of its South West chapter.

Sir Okunniyi disclosed that NCFront as a movement of Leaders of Conscience was initiated to rescue the country from pervasive misrule and growing impunity in government that have cast doubt and gloom on the future of Nigeria.

He maintained that the third force movement was yet to adopt any political party inspite of the agitations of Nigerians due to the pressure on its leadership to accommodate more interested movements, stakeholders and allies into the fold of the alternative mega movement.

The NCFront National Secretary maintained that Nigeria would witness the birth of the much awaited peoples movement soon as plans have been perfected to launch the mega party by the first week of March.

Sir Okunniyi stressed that some of the parties being consistent for adoption and fusion of the various partners are; People’s Redemption Party, PRP, African Democratic Congress, ADC, National Rescue Movement, NRM and Zenith Labour Party, ZLP.