2023: Amaechi is the right man to succeed Buhari – Northern group

As the battle for the All Progressives Congress (APC) 2023 presidential ticket heats up, the Northern Integrity Group for Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, has described the former Rivers state governor as the right man to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari.

The support group has sustained its strategic engagement by drumming support for their principal, Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi to emerge presidential candidate of the APC.

Speaking during a strategic meeting in Kano on Sunday, the group’s coordinator, Alhaji Alhassan Adamu, extolled the virtues and character of Amaechi saying “so far, with the challenges in the country, especially security, we need a fearless and astute leader with a knack for excellence who is passionate about the development and unity of the country”.

Adamu called on the party’s delegates to rally round Amaechi when it holds its presidential primaries.

On his part, Abdullahi Mohammed, the group’s co-convener, reiterated the need to look beyond primordial interest and look at the larger picture, which is the country.

He said “Nigeria’s situation is war-like, and, in a war situation, so much depends on the general who leads the war.

Mohammed also added that “it become incumbent upon delegate to do the nation a favor by ensure victory for for Rt Hon Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, because a victory for him is a victory for a new Nigeria, we all dream of.”

