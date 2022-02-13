2023: America-based Nigerian nurse declares for president, promises best hospital

American based Nigerian Nurse, Mr. Faduri Joseph at weekend promised to address the lingering face-off between Accademic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) and federal government, if elected president of Nigeria in 2023.

The 45-year-old presidential aspirant stated this in Abraka, the university community in Ethiop East local government area of Delta state during his familiarisation visit.

Mr. Faduri, also an actor, who was represented by the Coordinator, Delta State and south-east, Tessy Ebegbune said “when elected as the President of this country, I will put to an end the insecurity in all part of the country and stop the incessant killings of innocent Nigerians.

According to him, “most importantly, I will address the lingering face-off between Academic staff Union of Universities and government which had resulted in unending strikes. We will ensure that our children finished their school as at when due.

“My administration will tackle the unemployment that has rendered and reduced youths of this nation to nothing having graduated for years without job.”

He lamented how he spent several years unemployed in Nigeria after graduation, before he headed for United State of America, and ventured into music and acting.

The President of the Student Union Government (SUG) of the State University, Comrade Cyprian Odifili appealed to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), to give Nigerians the best elections, come 2023.