2023: Among Makinde, Folarin, Adelabu, who occupies Agodi Govt House?

BAYO AGBOOLA in Ibadan, writes on the ongoing horsetrading, power play and schemings by the various contestants for the Oyo State Government House in next year’s governorship election.

With all eyes on the 2023 general elections and going by the unfolding events in the nation’s political circle,band by implication in Oyo state, no doubt, it promises to be an epic battle for the Oke Oloyinbo, Agodi Government House in Ibadan.

Invariably, the contest is between the incumbent, Governor Seyi Makinde and the others. If the present political scenario in Oyo state is anything to go by, there are strong indications that the 2019 political coalition may be reinforced in the state to battle Governor Makinde.

In 2019, Makinde became the governor through the coalition of political parties in the state against the immediate past government of late Senator Abiola Ajimobi and his party the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Though the coalition crashed few months after the inauguration of Governor Makinde amidst claims and counter claims of purported betrayals, the tragetory seemed to have added a new twist to the political history of Oyo state considering its tsunami-like effect which routed APC and its hold of Oyo state under late Abiola Ajimobi.

Events in the state political landscape clearly suggests a re-enactment of past when political parties coalesced to fight Governor Ajimobi for the emergence of Makinde.

At present, the APC seems to be solidly poised for the 2023 epic battle with Senator Teslim Kolawole Folarin as its governorship candidate angling to see Makinde out of power.

The Accord party is fielding a former Central Bank of Nigeria, (CBN) Deputy Governor, Chief Adebayo Adelabu and while the New Nigeria’s Peoplea Party (NNPP) has Engr Joshua Olukayode Popoola (POJ) as the governorship candidate for the election.

However, there are lots of aggrieved politicians in a across the state anxiously waiting for the battle for Agodi Government House.

Apparently, all energies in the state have been channeled towards the 2023 governorship election with the incumbent on his part perfecting his tactics towards securing his second term in office.

Similarly, those in the opposition are equally strategizing towards winning the governorship elections in the state come next year.

Looking deeply into four major political parties in the state, namely the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the All Progressives Congress (APC), Accord Party, and the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), it is glaring that they are all battling with major internal crisis particularly the PDP and the APC.

This, no doubt, has so far been of immense gain to Accord and the NNPP which have been the biggest beneficiary the crises in the two major parties.

This is so because most of the political actors/candidates in the in Accord and NNPP are defectors from either the PDP or the APC.

Though the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is yet to officially give approval for political parties to start campaigning for the 2023 general elections, the major political parties and politicians in Oyo state are not leaving any stone unturned at wooing the electorates across the state

into their side ahead of the general elections.

Consequently there have been defection of prominent politicians from one party to another to grab elective offices in the next general elections.

The defections, according to political observers in the state, are major indicator of an imminent birth of a strong political coalition against the ruling PDP administration.

Observers are of the opinion that the defection of these politicians in the opposition is adding more to the already tensed atmosphere in Oyo state particularly in the area of security.

According to them insecurity has astronomically climaxed to a peak in the state which was at zero level during the administration of late Senator Abiola Ajimobi.

Going by the political atmosphere in the state, the recent defection of the state deputy governor, Engineer Rauf Olaniyan, from the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the main opposition party in the state, All Progressives Congress (APC) no doubt clearly showed that there are major cracks in the ruling PDP.

Going by the permutations of analysts if PDP’s leadership crisis in the state is not adequately managed before the general elections will history might repeat itself in Oyo state in 2023 as the party (PDP) is now prone to the same things late Senator Abiola Ajimobi administration was subjected to towards the end of its tenure.

The attendant repercaution was that the APC lost the state to the coalition of political parties which rallied round the PDP in the 2019 to win the polls.

Apparently smelling the imminent coalition of political parties against his second term ambition come 2023, Governor Seyi Makinde is leaving no chances for any defeat of the ruling party as witnessed in the 2019 general elections.

To this end, he has been reeling out his major achievements in office since the inception of his administration on May 29, 2019.

It is glaring even to the opposition parties that Governor Makinde is enjoying a larger support of the state workers and the retirees with his policies of prompt payment of monthly salaries and pensions.

Nonetheless, observers say it is not yet uhuru for Makinde. They are of the view that in politics, 24 hours is enough to turn the table.

Showcasing his achievements in the last years of his administration and the reasons for him to return to office in 2023, Governor Makinde said the economic policies of his government in the last three years have been yielding positive results.

Of specific mention are in the education, road infrastructure and agro-business sectors. To the governor, “the roads have impacted positively on the economy of the state through the creation of a thriving environment for private sector players in agribusiness which enabled the state to attract N23billion in agribusiness as well as another 125 million dollars in development partners-blended finance for rural roads, agro logistics, market and industrial hubs.”

He further said, “When you gave us the mandate to serve, we made a promise to you that we would engineer a modern Oyo state by building on four pillars: education, economy, health and security.

“As we mark our third year in office, we have another opportunity to share our score cards with you so that you can judge how well we have kept that promise.

“As we review the past year, we are thankful that our administration’s economic policies in the past three years are yielding the desired results. We have always said we believe in data, science and logic.”

The APC governorship candidate in Oyo state for the 2023 election on his part minced no words in disclosing that his mission is to, among other things, rescue Oyo state and its people from the hands of the Governor Makinde led PDP.

administration.

He stated, “since about three years now, Oyo state indigenes have suffered severally from a government where institutional rigidity, pervasive insecurity, policy summersaults, monumental debt and inoperable economic ideas reign supreme.

“As Nigerian national challenges persist, our pacesetter state is further embroiled in pervasive deprivations worsened by acute lack of vision to mitigate the effect of the crisis. Despite being blessed by providence with surplus human and capital resources, our people are made to live their lives, feed themselves and their families under severe hardship and excruciating frustrations occasioned by receding opportunities.

“With my robust administrative experience, unimpeded courage and strength of conviction, I am poised to invest in policies that will drive economic development, provide a sea of opportunities for the teeming populace, improve healthcare, agriculture, education and infrastructure so that our state can be an investment hub and preferred destination in Nigeria. All these will be clothed in human face by an administration that is people driven”.

The NNPP governorship candidate in Oyo state Engr Joshua Olukayode Popoola said in Oyo state today under the Governor Makinde led administration, “there are harsh realities of extreme poverty faced by our people, which fuel the state of insecurity all over the country.

“Hunger, lack of formal education and lack equal of opportunities lure many of our residents into criminal activities. When I am finally elected in 2023, security of lives and property will be one of our cardinal objectives.

“Strengthening existing security architecture and creating new ones for improved surveillance, Information and intelligence gathering, and community policing in partnership with our Community Development Associations and other relevant bodies will be on the front burner.

“Equipping our security personnel with modern gadgets and technology capacity, such as CCTVs, mobile command centers, communication equipment, internet connectivities and other facilities to enhance the performance of their duties.”

Engr Popoola stressed “There is no gain saying that the youths are pivotal in national development and Oyo state will take the lead for others to follow as we are the pacesetter. I will ensure that our youths play major roles at all levels, not just in sports and academics but also in the government and private sector.

“This will be a government driven by youthful energy, creativity, innovation and a championing entrepreneurial spirit. Our youths will be given all the opportunities to realize their potential to the best of their abilities within our framework.

“For youths who have ideas and capacities, we will ensure that there is funding for their ventures; and we shall make “Oyo made” the new slogan across the country through our job creation drive.”

Though the 2023 elections is still some months ahead, there is no doubt that the ongoing political scheming and horsetrading in the Oyo state political landscape will go a long way in determining who becomes the next occupant of the state Government House and by extension control of the state House of Assembly and other necessary arms of government in the Pace Setters state.

