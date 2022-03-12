2023: Analogue leaders’ days numbered – Group

A youth group, Nigerian Young Professionals, has said the nation’s youth “will vote out analogue leaders and bring digital ones in the 2023 elections.”

Speaking during the unveiling of a project, Green Nigeria Movement (GNM), at Polo Ground in Kano Friday, the group’s chairman, Moses Siasia, said Nigerians were tired of leaders that had failed to move the country forward.

According to him, Nigeria is in dire need of leaders with fresh ideas that go in tandem with the modern democratic system where every citizen enjoys the dividends.

“We want leaders that will bring unity among Nigerians. Look at me, I am from Bayelsa, but see me here in Kano and interacting with Kano people cheerfully.

“We need fresh air. We need technocrats who understand the yearnings and aspirations of the masses. We need a candidate that understands our suffering.

“We will only vote for a digital candidate, who will bring employment opportunities to the teeming masses. Who will engage the youths in doing different jobs to stop going to prisons for committing crimes as a result of joblessness,” he said.

Siasia also called on the youth and women to get voter cards to ensure that they could vote for the right candidates.

He said they decided to unveil the GNM project in Kano in view of the fact that the state was the root of all politics in the country.

“Today, history has been made by young professionals to unveil this gigantic project in the city of Kano. We are here to commence a project that will reset Nigeria. We want to reset Nigeria. We need your maximum support and cooperation to achieve this milestone.”