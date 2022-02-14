2023: Anambra stakeholders appeal to council boss to contest Assembly poll

Some stakeholders in Awka North Local Government Area, Anambra State, under the auspices of Concerned All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) stalwarts have urged the Transition Committee (TC) Chairman of the council, Hon. Ferdinand Onwuje, to vie for State House of Assembly election.

The group which stormed Ebenebe, the country-home of Onwuje, donated electoral campaign materials to the council boss, as well as expressed readiness to purchase both the APGA House of Assembly expression of interest and nomination forms to enable him contest for the 2023 election.

Speaking on behalf of the group, Hon. Chijioke Oliver Iferike, described Onwuje as the most qualified for the legislative job due to his outstanding leadership qualities, and urged other potential contestants from the Council Area to rather support him.

Iferike also recalled that Awka North has a zoning formula among it two political blocs, Awka North One and Awka North Two, which according to him, favours Awka North 2 (Ofemili Bloc) where Onwuje hails from.

Also speaking, Hon. Favour Nworah, a woman leader and Coordinator, Awka North Women Wing, and Chief Damain Nnaemena, SA Community Liaison to Governor Willie Obiano, scored Onwuje high in terms of welfare, adding that he always use his wealth of experience and contacts to secure opportunities for people irrespective of their political inclination and social status.

Responding, Hon. Ferdinand Onwuje, accepted to vie for the House of Assembly election, and appealed for the support of all to realise the dream, which he said would empwer him to change the face of Awka North through quality legislations and attractions of government presence.

Earlier, the group visited the Traditional Ruler of Ebenebe, Igwe Christopher Nnaegbuna, and his counterparts from Awba-Ofemili, both in Awka North, Igwe Ezekwesili Maduagwuna, and the monarchs.

They enjoined them to go into the race with equity, unity, peaceful and truthful, while playing politics without bitterness and less expenses so that eventual winner would work rather than amassing wealth to recoup his expenses.