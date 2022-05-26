2023 and Nigerian youths

Dear Nigerian youths, I sincerely appreciate all our efforts towards nation building. It’s no longer news that the 2023 general elections are just about nine months away. Over 60 million Nigerian electorate will be exercising their franchise by electing the leaders that to run the affairs of our great nation for four years. But permit me to draw our attention to something that will build and reshape the destiny of our giant country.

In Nigeria today, there are over 118 million people under the age of 25 years. This implies that the youth of Nigeria constitutes a greater part of the nation’s population hence they are powerful, influential and can be considered as major tool for nation-building. If we should form a country, the country will be the 12th largest in the world; smaller than Japan, but larger than Mexico or the Philippines. The future of our dear country, therefore, rests on us.

But In times past and now, we have sadly been the tool used by political actors to achieve their selfish interests. Whenever it’s time for election they come to us with vain and unachievable promises to entice us to get power. Traditionally, some of us are used as thugs or bandits to attack the opponents of the oppressor.

However, as the story goes, our fate is dashed once they assume power. We become rejected, dejected, frustrated and cast away. We begin to bleat about underdevelopment, unemployment, insecurity and other social vices and maladies that pervade the society. They totally forget that we made them who they are.

Permit me to say this, the problem of Nigeria is not corruption, bad governance, insecurity, endless as the list seems. The problem is our youth. We have failed to realise and understand how powerful we are In a country of over 200 million people with more than 70% of its population as youths.

These politicians owing to their failed promises and maladministration, some people have suggested that we lead a subversive radical revolution that will return power to us and bring about a definite change but I think it won’t work because if the oppressors are evicted, there is an heir to take the baton.

Division, tribalism, ethnicity, religious bigotries, among others won’t solve our problem. Forgetting that a house that is divided against itself cannot stand is quite dangerous. If we truly want to lead a revolution then we must engage actively the power of the mind. We all must possess one mind which includes one voice and one language. It’s a great asset for our personal development and that of Nigeria at large.

Let us engage the power of one mind and go to the polls united and stronger to elect those that will represent us in government. If we can do this nothing can stop us from being conquerors. Just one million vote from us is enough to achieve this. Let us be involved in nation building and become the real influencers of power. We are not lazy Nigerian youths but active youths. Together we can make Nigeria a better place.

Dganseh Nukah,

Department of Mass Communication,

University of Maiduguri

