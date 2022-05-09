2023 and the plethora of aspirants

When the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, and the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, fixed the cost of their presidential forms at N100 million and N50 million, respectively, Nigerians thought many politicians will be edged out from the contest. This was not unconnected with the exorbitant cost of the forms amidst excruciating poverty in the land.

However, the groundswell of candidates who trooped in their numbers to buy the presidential forms, particularly for the ruling party, has proved the opposite. So far, the APC has 24 aspirants who have bought forms and many are expected to follow suit in due course.

Does the emergence of many aspirants have to do with the statement credited to the APC chairman, Abdullahi Adamu, that the party is yet to zone its presidential candidate to any zone? With the aspirants directed to fill withdrawal forms, the APC may opt for a consensus presidential candidate. Like APC, other political parties including PDP are witnessing new comer politicians who trooped to buy their forms.

With the poor quality of contemporary leadership of the country, the emergence of many aspirants can be described as a welcome development. If not for the monetisation of democracy by our politicians, too many aspirants could result to the emergence of competent leadership which has been the bane of the country’s growth and development.

Sadly, for anyone to emerge as a party flag bearer, he needs to be rich enough to buy the expensive form and dole out cash to delegates who always go for the highest bidder. One hopes, the groundswell of aspirants is not due to the monetary reward democracy offers to politicians.

Politics in Nigeria has become a gravy train for self enrichment. The lifestyle of our political office holders is extravagant and can entice many Nigerians to buy these forms. The electorate who hold the ace for electing leaders are usually caught in the cobweb of choosing between the good and bad candidates which political parties present.

Politicians use humongous amount of resources to buy the conscience of voters and influence the results of elections in their favours. With regards to the aspirants who are scrambling to buy forms, some are it for recognition and relevance. They are not desirous of their parties’ tickets. They join the league in order to become relevant or be compensated with appointments after their parties may have won the elections.

Whatever may be the reasons for the groundswell of aspirants, the development indicates our hitherto fledging democracy has developed. Indeed, the political culture is envolving with more Nigerians accepting democracy as the best system of government.

What worries many Nigerians is that many of the aspirants purchased forms without a clear blueprint on how to address the myriad of problems or challenges bedeviled the country. With the exception of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti state, who unveiled their policies and programmes during their declaration of interest, many presidential aspirants are a bunch of opportunitists with nothing to offer to the country.

Nigerians expected the aspirants to have in their kits robust and pragmatic programmes and policies aimed at unifying the fragmented country, tackle insecurity and fix our comatose economy. Besides, one expects to see or hear from them the antitode to the age-long impasse between government and the Academic Staff of Universities, ASUU.

The ongoing strike by ASUU, now in its sixth month, has kept many students at home with total alteration of academic calendar which will invariably adversely affect the development of Nigeria’s education sector.

The high number of aspirants vying for political positions should not be another jamboree. It should strengthen our democracy and provide an avenue for delegates to choose the best among the numerous aspirants. The electorate should also shine their eyes and elect only credible candidates who are competent enough to provide democracy dividends to the people.

Ibrahim Mustapha,

Pambegua, Kaduna state

08169056963

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

