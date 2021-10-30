2023: Anyim declares for Presidency

Former Secretary to Federal Government, Anyim Pius Anyim, has finally declared his intention to contest for the post of President come 2023.

Anyim made his intentions known while speaking to Journalists on Saturday.

Anyim, a former Senate President, noted that he would contest for the presidency under the Umbrella of the Peoples Democratic Party not minding where it would be zoned.

The party big wig who had rejected calls by different groups to vie for Presidency said the party’s national convention would signal the commencement of political activities in the party, and that it was ample time for him to indicate interest.

He said, “Posters of my presidential bid and agitations by groups for me to contest flooded the social media in 2020 and I disassociated myself from such calls.

“I felt that it was too early for such declarations to enable the present administration concentrate on governance.

“Such calls resurfaced in the early part of 2021 and I choose to be quiet over the issue.

“We presently have less than 18 months to the next elections and I feel the time was ripe to indicate my interest.”

He noted that the zoning committee instituted by the party was only saddled with zoning party positions and not other positions.

“Zoning of such positions was deferred but nothing stops anyone from the south east zone from contesting the presidency even if it was not zoned to it.

“The most important thing is that the party’s national convention is a sort of rebirth for a group of people who have recovered from a set back.

“The party members are presently focussed and determined to reclaim power with one spirit,” he said.

Anyim said despite the party’s seeming infraction with its former Chairman, Chief Uche Secondus, he remained a friend to several members.