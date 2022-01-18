2023: Anyim more suitable as President – Dr Amadi

As contest for presidency in the 2023 general election hits up, Dr Sam Amadi is one of those clamouring for Igbo Presidency, and is drumming support for the former Senate President, Anyim Pius Anyim, to emerge.

Amadi specifically said Anyim offers south east best chance for the number one seat.

Dr Amadi, former Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Nigeria Electric Regulatory Commission (NERC) and Imo State Rural Electric Agency (I-PORA) said on Tuesday that Senator Anyim was south east best shot for the presidency.

“Senator Anyim Pius Anyim is Southeast’s best shot at the presidency but, he might not get the position because, we are not serious about Igbo presidency.

“Though, I like Peter Obi, he may be one of the best materials to be a good president in Nigeria today but, not a great candidate in terms of available political space and dynamics today. The elite consensus around Nigeria will not favor him.

“Anyim is our best chance because he has the political statutes and personality that Nigeria’s political dynamics can accommodate. He might not be the best, however, in the present political clime, he is Southeast best chance,” he said.

He further stated that if the Igbo are serious about the Presidency in 2023, “We need to embrace Anyim and forget some of these day-dreaming about our fanciful candidates.”