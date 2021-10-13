2023: APC backs Senate’s decision on direct primaries



The All Progressives Congress (APC) has expressed support for Senate amendments to the Electoral Act which mandates political parties to elect their candidates through direct primaries mode.

In a statement signed Wednesday in Abuja, by the APC’s acti g national secretary John James Akpanudoedehe, asked Nigerians to ignore the the soundbites from the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) which vehemently opposed the decision.

“The All Progressives Congress (APC) reaffirms our commitment and support for constitutionally-permitted innovations that will improve the transparency and credibility of Nigeria’s electioneering processes and internal democracy, specifically the nomination of political party candidates.

“This is against the backdrop of Tuesday’s Senate amendments to the Electoral Act which will ultimately be forwarded to the President for consideration.

“Accordingly, the soundbites from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) should be ignored in its entirety. PDP is only pretending to be an opposition political party.

“Meanwhile, the patriotic disposition of the multi-partisan 9th National Assembly should be commended. It is the right thing for the National Assembly to aggregate and consider the clamours by civil societies, interested stakeholders and indeed all Nigerians on all matters requiring legislation.

According to Akpanudoedehe, the credibility of elections has continued to improve under the President Muhammadu Buhari-led APC government.

“Valid votes now count and past practices of electoral fraud inflicted on Nigerians by past PDP administrations are fast becoming a thing of the past.

“At party level, the APC Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) under the leadership of Governor Mai Mala Buni has entrenched internal democracy in nomination processes as recorded in recent and successful nationwide congresses conducted by the party.

“The APC as a party and government will continue to stand for and support free, fair, transparent and credible elections. We call on well-meaning Nigerians to join us in this quest to deepen our democracy.”