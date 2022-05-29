2023: APC candidate urges unity of purpose to rescue Benue



The Benue state governorship candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Rev. Father Hyacinth Alia, Sunday called for unity of purpose to enable the party rescue people from what he described as “wicked, incompetent and irresponsible leadership.”



He also extended a special invitation to all those aggrieved in other political parties to join hands with APC to enthrone a credible and desirable leadership.



Delivering a his acceptance speech during a special convention of the Benue APC to ratify results of the gubernatorial primary elections of the party, he said he is fully aware of the challenges ahead of the party as a people.

He said: “I am very sure that if we quickly heal our wounds and work together, our party has started her journey for democratic consolidation in 2023 on a sound note.”



“I want to assure our party leaders and supporters of our burning desire to provide new political leadership in the state, making effective use of our party structures in virtually all the political council wards in the state.



“We intend to produce new economic development templates, taking cognizance of our past mistakes and the economic realities of our time.



“It is easy for us now to capitalise on the inability of the PDP- led government to fix the current economic and other challenges confronting our state to clinch all positions in the forth coming general elections. This however requires unity of purpose and team work across all our party structures.”

