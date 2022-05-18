2023: APC chair vows to take over Taraba Government House 

Chairman Taraba state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Alhaji Ibrahim El-Sudi, Wednesday, said the party has put every machinery in place to take over the Taraba Government House in the 2023 general elections.

El-Sudi stated this while welcoming members of the state Congress/Screening Committee for House of Assembly in Jalingo.

Blueprint recalls that the National Chairman of the party, Sen. Abdulahi Adamu, had inaugurated the screening committee for the House of Assembly aspirants at the national secretariat of the party in Abuja.

He stressed that the PDP had already played in the hands of the APC, expressing confidence that the party would emerge victoriously.

He assured the committee of adequate secured environment for them to carry out their national assignment successfully.

The chairman on the other hand solicited the cooperation of all aspirants and party leaders in ensuring that the Committee carried out it’s assignment without hutches or hinderance.

In his remark, Alhaji Abubakar Mohammed, Chairman of the Committee urged the party members to unite and cooperate with the committee to achieve it’s national assignment.

Mohammed, who led a seven man committee, assured that the assignment would be carried out according to the lay down rules of the party.

