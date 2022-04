The national leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has declared free nomination forms for female aspirants in the forthcoming general elections in 2023.

Addressing a press conference Thursday at party’s national secretariat, newly elected national women leader, Betty Edu, said the decision was reached to encourage all female aspirants against all kinds of limitations.

She appealed to all Nigerian women to come over to the ruling party to benefit the latest gesture.

Details soon.