2023: APC determined to sack PDP in Delta – Omo-Agege

Deputy Senator President, Ovie Omo-Agege, has said the All Progressive Congress (APC) is determined to sack Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), led by Governor Ifeanyi Okowa in 2023.

Omo-Agege who represents Delta central senatorial district, also said Deltans are tired of PDP government in the state saying that the party is ripe for APC to harvest.

He spoke shortly after the inauguration of executive committee of the Delta state chapter of the APC with Omeni Sobotie as chairman and Nick Ovuakporie as secretary among other positions.

Flanked by Senator Peter Nwaoboshi (Delta north), Comrade Frank Kokori, O’tega Emerhor, Austin Izagbo and other leaders of the party, Omo-Agege congratulated the executive members and charged them to extend the olive branch to their respective contestants in order to build a more peaceful, united and formidable party in the state.

He said they have all it takes to dislodge PDP from Delta state Government House come 2023.

He urged Deltans to remain focus and embark on intense membership drive.

He said: “Let us rise above our differences, reach out to your contestants because our goal is to defeat Okowa and whoever he attempts to impose on Delta. The people of Delta will decide their governor and other representatives in 2023. It is not for one man or a certain pressure group to decide.

Omo-Agege said those who defected to PDP recently, needed to exit APC for the party to make progress, noting however that they would be forgiven if they repented.

Also speaking, Chairman Senate Committee on Niger Delta, Peter Nwaoboshi, vowed to stop whatever rigging trick that the PDP might deploy for the 2023 election in Delta state.