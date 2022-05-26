2023: APC G3 urges delegates to vote Osinbajo

The APC Grassroot Governance Group (APC G3) has appealed to delegates in Sunday, Presidential primary to vote Professor Yemi Osinbajo as the party’s candidate.

The group made the appeal in a public letter to the delegates.

The letter signed by Andrew Kato

Secretary and Muazu Lado

Deputy National Coordinator (North) said the delegates are to

midwife the emergence of credible, committed, resourceful and trustworthy flag bearers

for our great party.

It read : “Without mincing words, your decisions forthwith will directly impact on who gets what ticket in the primaries.

“As you prepare to act as the conscience of federal republic APC loyalists, be reminded that the political future of our great country is in your hands now, our collective reality in the next four years is in your hands.

“For the sake of our children’s future, choose Competence over age, Choose Sincerity over pretence, Choose Intelligence over mediocrity, Choose Humility over arrogance,

“You are here at a time our party, the APC has stretched infrastructural development to all corners of the country.

“To our people from the South-East, very soon, the Second Niger bridge will be available for use soon. To our people from the Southwest, the Lagos-Ibadan expressway is a great sight to behold.

“To our people of the South-South, you can now take train from Warri to Itakpe. To our people in the North-West, the 375 km Abuja – Kaduna – Zaria – Kano Expressway is ongoing.

“For our people in the Northeast, despite the security challenges, a foremost academic facility, Nigerian Army University, Biu is there for you and other citizens. For our North-Central people, the Akwanga – Lafia road, the Oweto bridge are there for you.

“These are some of the very numerous achievements of our great party in the past 7 years wherein Professor Yemi Osinbajo ably assisted our leader, President Muhammadu Buhari.

“To our female delegates, be aware that Prof. Osinbajo recognises your role, hence he has surpassed the 35% Affirmative Action. In his office as Vice-President, 41% of his staff are women.

“We want to tell Nigerians that it will definitely get better, we in APC G3 are happy that Professor Yemi Osinbajo has been part of this great transformation going on in our country. He has shown humility, dedication and willingness to learn.

“That is why we are here to publicly deliver this letter to you as you prepare to choose the Presidential candidate of our party for the forthcoming election.

“Prof. Osinbajo is eminently qualified for the number one seat. He is prepared intellectually, physically and spiritually.

“Prof. Osinbajo is a bridge between the old and the young. A bridge between the learned and unlearned. A bridge between people of various religions and tribes.

“In the 21st century, we need a President that can rank among others. A President we can be proud of.

“We need a President that has no baggage, a President that can continue the anti-corruption battle of President Muhammadu Buhari.”

