2023: APC group seeks God’s intervention over choice of presidential candidate

A registered group of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) on the platform of National Coalition For Mass Mobilization (NATCOMM 2023) has called on its members to pray for God to choose the best among several presidential aspirants seeking the party’s ticket.

The group also called for serious prayers for the success of 2023 general elections for the ruling party.

More than 17 aspirants in the ruling party have declared interest in contesting the ticket of the party.

In a Sallah message released by its national coordinator Comrade Musa Ali Otigba, Monday in Abuja, also called on all zonal, states, local government and ward coordinators across Nigeria to double their efforts in the drive to mobilize grassroots support for the APC ahead of the 2023 general elections.



“My dear colleagues, friends and fellow comrades in the struggle for a better Nigeria. And all the Muslim brothers and sisters around the world. I bring you this special greetings and message of hope from our noble group, the APC National Coalition For Mass Mobilization, also known as NATCOMM 2023.

“As we celebrate this year’s Eid-el-Fitri, to mark the end of the Ramadan fast, it’s my prayers, that, after this celebration, you will experience unlimited advancement, undiluted growth, and blessings that will make you to open your mouths agape in wonder, happiness that will lift you high, peace that will reverberate you, and joy that will pass from you to others.

“As you all know, our dear country Nigeria, is due and preparing for another round of general elections in 2023. I hereby urge you all to please, use this occasion of Eid-el-Fitri celebration to pray for peace in Nigeria, and a peaceful conduct of the election.

“More importantly, let us pray for our dear president, Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, and other leaders at various levels across Nigeria, for God’s guidance in the discharge of their duties.

“Pray for our great party, the APC under the able leadership of His Excellency, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, and all the NWC members. Pray for all the presidential aspirants that the Almighty God (Allah) himself, in His infinite mercies, will choose the best among them to lead Nigeria come 2023. And finally, pray for our group, the APC-NATCOMM 2023, that God grant us success and victory in our efforts to support the APC to win the presidential and other important elections in in Nigeria in 2023. Pray also, that the blessings that comes with the Ramadan, never depart from our homes.

“I hereby use this opportunity to call on all our Zonal, states, local government and ward coordinators across Nigeria, to please, double your efforts in our drive to mobilize grassroots support for the APC ahead of the 2023 general elections. With collective efforts, success is assured.”

