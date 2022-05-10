2023: APC guber aspirant picks nomination form, vows to unit Akwa Ibom 





All Progressives Congress (APC) gubernatorial aspirant in Akwa Ibom state, Mr Austin Utuk, has picked his party governorship nomination form.

He affirmed his commitment to return governance to the people with huge economic benefits.

Utuk, who stated this Tuesday shortly after picking the APC governorship forms, called on all party members and citizens of the state to come together and join in the rebuilding process.

He called for a pact to create a united and flourishing Akwa Ibom as perceived by the founding fathers.

“Let everyone come together so we can return government to the people.

“Let us shun fighting, division, and ethnicity. Let’s return Akwa Ibom to one big state where all of us have a stake.”

Former Brook street in Uyo is named after his father, Dominic Utuk Avenue. He said he will be the best unifying candidate for APC to win the 2023 governorship election in the state.

The renowned broker and administrator further assured that he will use his wealth of experience, connections, and corporate antecedent to return Akwa Ibom to the good days of non divisiveness and create wealth through investment in human capital development.

