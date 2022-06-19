2023: APC Integrity Group backs Dauda for VP position



As the search for the running mate for the All Progressives Congress’ (APC) Presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu continues, a group, the APC Integrity Group has appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari and the Presidential candidate to consider a technocrat for the position.

The group stated this on Sunday in a statement it issued in Abuja and signed by the Coordinator, Malam Dawu Mohammed and Secretary Comrade Chinsom Nwakanma.

The group noted that the 2023 election would be keenly contested and the ruling party would do itself good in presenting candidates that would appeal to the Peoples.

It, therefore, urged party chieftains to consider Dr. Ibrahim Bello Dauda, a technocrat and consummate party man but have not held political position except strategizing for the party as a running mate for the Presidential candidate.

According to the statement, “the APC Presidential candidate and running mate must be equipped with the knowledge of global economy to be able to catch the fancy of the Nigeria electorate, especially the youths.

“When one listens to the Labour Party candidate, Peter Obi he has a message that appeal to the youths and other Nigerians.

“To square up with such a candidate, the APC must consider a running mate whose focus of governance must be that which would be desired by the Nigerians.

“The election of 2023 would be totally different from 2015 and 2019. This would be an election which issue of how to revamp the economy would be on the front burner.

“The APC Integrity Group, therefore believes that a party man like Dr. Dauda can rise to such responsibilities.”

Dr. Dauda, an Accountant is experienced in business consulting, financial management, project management and public and corporate administration.

The Integrity Group posited that among all the aspiring running mates, only Dr. Dauda has the calmness that would benefit the APC in the campaign and in office.

Some of the aspirants of the APC Vice Presidential position are: former governor of Borno State, Senator Kashim Shettima, his successor, Prof. Babgana Zulum, Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, governor of Plateau State, Hon. Simon Lalong, former Speaker of House of Representatives, Hon. Yakubu Dogora and former SGF, Engr. Babachir Lawal.

Also the name of the former APC National Youth Leader, Hon. Abubakar Sadiq has been mentioned in some quarters.

However, the Integrity Group said beyond professionalism, Dr. Dauda is a young person between the age bracket of 50-55; a member of one of the legacy parties, Congress of Progressive Change (CPC) and a confidant of President Buhari.

The Integrity Group submitted that another legacy that President Buhari should bequeath to Nigerians is a strong and erudite leadership that would take the country to the next level.

APC Integrity Group is made of members of the Congress for Progressives Change (CPC), Action Congress (AC), All Nigerian Peoples Party (ANPP) and a faction of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

