2023:  APC ‘ll win 3 senatorial, gov’ship seats in Oyo  – Adegoke

A leading All Progressives Congress (APC) senatorial aspirant for Oyo South, Olooye Adegboyega Adegoke, Thursday, said APC would win all the three senatorial districts and governorship elections in the state.

Speaking at a meeting with APC

Chairmen in the nine local governments of Oyo South senatorial district at his Oke-Ado office, Aweni House, the leading senatorial aspirant declared that the party would record landslide victory in the 2023 general elections.

Emphasizing that his aspiration was borne out of service to the people of the senatorial district and the state as whole, the Oyo South APC senatorial aspirant expressed optimism that APC will take over the state in 2023 and urged APC members to be more committed and loyal to the party to make this a reality.

“All what we are doing is to bring everybody together for the benefit of the party. We are here to meet the nine local governments chairmen that makes up Oyo South, to intimate them about my aspiration, to seek their support so that my ambition can become a reality”, he said.

Olooye Adegoke added, “Last week I met with representatives of the nine local governments, today with the party chairmen, it is gradual process and movement is a success. And I am quite sure that with their support, commitment and loyalty to the party, I know definitely we are going to succeed and victorious for the benefit of mankind, development of Oyo south, Oyo state and Nigeria in general.”

“As an experienced, passionate and patriotic son of the soil from Ibadan South West, I will deliver the dividend of democracy to doorsteps of every individuals of the senatorial district, the state and country as a whole as I am well equipped with all it takes to turn things around as desired. Oyo south deserves better representation than what we are getting presently” .

Olooye Adegoke stressed further, ” Oyo South is the nucleus of Oyo state and it is germane to emergence of state governance, and there is a lot a competent person representing the district at the red chamber could offer to improve the fortune of the district and the state as whole”.

“I want to implore all of us to come together for the benefit of the party so that we can win the state in landmark victory. I want to appeal as well that we should always abide by the principle of all-inclusiveness and politics without violence or bitterness but politics of objectivity and constructive in all steps taken to reach the promise land. I want to enjoin you all to remain steadfast, remain committed to this course and party, so that at the end of the day, victory shall be ours”.

